Can UCLA's Mystifying NFL Draft Prospect Rebound vs. Iowa?
Perhaps the most intriguing playmaker on the UCLA Bruins' roster is wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant.
Sturdivant entered the 2024 season viewed as a breakout candidate by many, and he is also considered one of UCLA's top NFL Draft prospects.
You can see why. At 6-foot-3 and around 205 pounds, Sturdivant has a prototypical No. 1 receiver frame. He is also incredibly athletic and is a bit of a workout warrior.
Plus, in his first season with the Bruins last year after transferring over from California, he caught 36 passes for 597 yards and four touchdowns.
That's why makes Sturdivant's second year in UCLA so puzzling.
Through the first eight games, the 22-year-old has logged just 14 catches for 188 yards and a touchdown. Most of that production came against Minnesota on Oct. 12, when he snared seven balls for 107 yards and a score.
So what exactly has happened to Sturdivant?
To be fair to the youngster, the Bruins don't exactly have a ton of supporting talent around him. Senior quarterback Ethan Garbers has been maddeningly inconsistent, the rushing attack is largely atrocious and the rest of UCLA's receiving corps is pedestrian.
But the fact that Sturdivant — with all of that talent — is tied for just fifth on the team in receptions does not add up.
Heck, following his seven-catch effort versus Minnesota, Sturdivant was held catchless against Rutgers the following week. He did post two receptions for 19 yards in the Bruins' win over Nebraska last Saturday, but you figure you would see more from such a physical specimen.
Fortunately, there is still time for Sturdivant to pick up the pace before the season ends, and he'll have an opportunity to do that against the Iowa Hawkeyes this Friday.
Iowa is known for its defense, but its secondary has given up some big plays this year, which means Sturdivant will have the opportunity to make a significant impact.
Right now, the wideout is typically viewed as a fourth or fifth-round talent on the NFL level, but he can quickly change that with a strong close to his junior campaign.
If Sturdivant continues to struggle, it may benefit him to return to school for one more year in an attempt to boost his draft stock.
