College Football Playoff Rankings: UCLA Stays Put Despite Chaos

Alabama and Clemson both fell following crushing losses, but the committee kept the Bruins buried behind the two blue bloods.
Even with a lot of results across the country going their way, the Bruins are stuck in place.

The second College Football Playoff rankings of the season were revealed Tuesday night, and UCLA football (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) came in at No. 12. The committee kept the Bruins in the same spot they were in the week prior following their 50-36 win over Arizona State, even though a pair of blue bloods virtually fell out of contention earlier Saturday.

Alabama dropped out of the No. 6 spot after losing to LSU, while Clemson lost its grip on No. 4 following a loss of its own. Both the Crimson Tide and Tigers remained in the top 10, despite Alabama picking up its second loss of the year and Clemson getting blown out by a previously unranked Notre Dame team.

The Bruins were ranked No. 9 in the AP Poll and No. 10 in the USA Today Coaches Poll on Sunday. UCLA is ahead of Alabama and Clemson in both of those polls.

As it stands heading into Week 11, Georgia became the committee’s No. 1 team in the country after dismantling then-No. 1 Tennessee. The Volunteers dropped to No. 5, while Ohio State stayed at No. 2, Michigan climbed to No. 3 and TCU went all the way from No. 7 to No. 4.

Oregon and LSU joined Tennessee in the first three out, with the Ducks earning the No. 6 spot and the Tigers climbing to No. 7 after besting the Crimson Tide.

Elsewhere in the Pac-12, USC went from No. 9 to No. 8, moving up one spot despite nearly letting one slip away against 3-6 Cal in a 41-35 win. The Trojans do not have a win against a team currently in the top 25, and their only loss came to Utah, who the Bruins beat back on Oct. 8.

The Utes went from No. 14 to No. 13, while Washington made its first appearance at No. 25 after knocking out Oregon State.

If UCLA were to win out, it would end the regular season 11-1 and could play Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The Ducks are responsible for the Bruins’ only loss of the year, so avenging that result would give UCLA decent shot at sneaking into the top four by the time bowl selections are made in December.

The full Week 11 College Football Playoff Rankings are listed below:

1. Georgia (9-0)
2. Ohio State (9-0)
3. Michigan (9-0)
4. TCU (9-0)
5. Tennessee (8-1)
6. Oregon (8-1)
7. LSU (7-2)
8. USC (8-1)
9. Alabama (7-2)
10. Clemson (6-2)
11. Ole Miss (8-1)
12. UCLA (8-1)
13. Utah (7-2)
14. Penn State (7-2)
15. North Carolina (8-1)
16. North Carolina State (7-2)
17. Tulane (8-1)
18. Texas (6-3)
19. Kansas State (6-3)
20. Notre Dame (6-3)
21. Illinois (7-2)
22. UCF (7-2)
23. Florida State (6-3)
24. Kentucky (6-3)
25. Washington (7-2)

