Cornerback Maliki Crawford Includes UCLA Football in Top 3 After Decommitment

The Bruins will continue their battle for one of the top cornerbacks in Southern California.

Class of 2023 cornerback Maliki Crawford cut his list of options down to three on Friday evening, releasing his finalists in conjunction with 247Sports. The Pacifica High School (CA) product is down to UCLA, Cal and USC.

Crawford had previously committed to the Bruins on July 30, 2021, but decommitted on Jan 23. UCLA now has a second chance at securing the lengthy defender’s pledge.

Oregon and Washington were in the top five Crawford released in May, but they are now out of the race.

Despite decommitting from the Bruins six months ago, coach Chip Kelly and defensive backs coach Brian Norwood have remained in constant contact with the 6-foot-4 cornerback ever since. Crawford has posted numerous messages from the staff on his Twitter account, expressing thanks for the support UCLA has provided him.

Crawford spoke with 247Sports about why he chose the Bruins and Trojans to remain in the hunt for his commitment as the college football landscape shifts.

“UCLA and USC both were really excited with what’s going on with their programs,” Crawford said in the interview. “They said they like the direction they’re headed in with the Big 10 and their realignment so I’m just taking a step back and want to see how everything sorts itself out.”

Crawford took an official visit to Westwood on the weekend of May 20, while he visited Cal officially on June 10. USC has yet to host Crawford for an official visit, but he has taken unofficial visits to the Trojans’ campus over the past year.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Crawford is a four-star prospect who ranks as the No. 37 cornerback in the nation and No. 27 player in California. Rivals and On3 list Crawford as a three-star, but ESPN and 247Sports have the Oxnard, California, native rated as a four-star.

Crawford racked up 63 tackles, seven pass deflections, an interception and a fumble recovery for Pacifica last fall.

UCLA has already missed out on five class of 2023 cornerbacks it previously offered, meaning Crawford is one of the few options left to shore up the Bruins’ defensive depth for seasons ahead. The only other cornerback target besides Crawford left on the board is four-star Roderick Pleasant.

Crawford and Pleasant are the consensus top-two players remaining at their position in California.

Devin Kirkwood looks to be the No. 1 corner in the Bruins’ defensive backfield come 2023, while Mo Osling III and Azizi Hearn are entering their final year of eligibility. John Humphrey and recent Oregon transfer Jaylin Davies will likely be around to fill in for them, but following 2023, there is not projected to be much production left in the UCLA secondary.

