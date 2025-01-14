Could UCLA Organize Yearly Games With San Diego State?
Separated by only 120 miles, the Southern California cities of Los Angeles and San Diego share a unique culture, lifestyle and heritage that breeds rivalry between the two. Known for somewhat similar but also very distinct mindsets and cuisines, the sweet-smelling air, perfumed by some of the best food in the country becomes rotten whenever the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres make the trip on the I-5.
While baseball is a lifeblood of both cities, Los Angeles and San Diego have a distinct love for sports in general, and for UCLA and San Diego State, they could expand on the rivalry between the cities that their universities represent with a long-term football agreement.
San Diego State is set to join the Pac-12 conference in 2026. UCLA and SDSU are scheduled to play twice within the next six years. UCLA will host the Aztecs in 2026 and SDSU will welcome the Bruins in 2031.
However, an extended series could keep travel costs down for both sides while allowing both DeShaun Foster and SDSU head coach Sean Lewis an opportunity to recruit each other's home region. For players of each city, their families would be a two-hour drive away from their home games, enticing them to play for their neighbor.
San Diego State also has a history of playing in Los Angeles as the Aztecs played home games at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson during the construction of its home stadium, using the soccer venue from 2020-2021. It, of course, has made multiple trips to play USC and UCLA in Los Angeles throughout the program's history. The Aztecs have played UCLA seven times in the 21st century, with the Bruins winning six of those matchups.
When I spoke to Sean Lewis at the 2024 Mountain West media day, he said he was only recruiting in the San Diego area during his first year. That means he'll have a bunch of local San Diego kids who want to beat a UCLA squad filled with talent from the greater Los Angeles region.
The other reason why UCLA and San Diego State may be interested in developing a relationship now is that college football is due to go international. Due to their proximity to the Mexican border, if there were to be discussions about hosting a game in Mexico, UCLA and SDSU may have priority.
A bold partnership for a limitless world.
