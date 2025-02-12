Bruins Set to Cement Their Legacy During 2025 Season
The UCLA Bruins, considering the timing of it and their financial shortcomings in the athletic department, handled the departure of head football coach Chip Kelly as well as one could expect.
In some circles, the Bruins' 5-7 record shattered expectations, and their conference wins at Nebraska, at Rutgers and against Iowa cemented Deshaun Foster's credibility as a head coach in the Big Ten, extinguishing ideas that his hire was "financially motivating" or a "feel good" story for fans.
Foster's 2024 UCLA offense may not have been up to par, but their defense shocked the country as first-time coordinator Ikaika Malloe engineered a game plan, attitude and effort that saw the team hold opponents to 22.5 points per game during their final eight contests. Those eight games included a trip to then No. 7 Penn State and all eight opponents were bowl-eligible.
Foster has also had several of his players become draft board risers, including Carson Schwesinger, Moliki Matavao, Jay Toia, Devin Kirkwood, Oluwafemi Oladejo and Kain Medrano.
As a result, UCLA has been named on a list of potential risers in college football. In an article from 247Sports back in December, UCLA was considered a team with the potential to "flash" or break out in a major and meaningful way in 2025.
"The DeShaun Foster era got off to a shaky start, but the Bruins finished the 2024 season strong, winning four of their final six games to build momentum heading into 2025," wrote 247Sports' Cody Nagel. "Quarterback remains a pressing need for UCLA in the transfer portal, with starter Ethan Garbers exhausting his eligibility and backup Justyn Martin opting to transfer.
"The Bruins brought in Tino Sunseri, the former Indiana co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, to fill the same roles, a move that could help attract a high-profile passer from the portal. As of Friday morning, UCLA had secured 16 transfer commitments in the 2024-25 cycle, tied for the fourth-most among all FBS programs."
Since then, the Bruins added a quarterback in Appalachian State's Joey Aguilar, his teammate Kaedin Robinson, the all-time California high school receptions leader, Shane Rosenthal, and Mikey Matthews from Cal, a gift brought over by wide receivers coach Burl Toler III.
The Bruins are on the rise and have a winnable schedule in 2025. If Foster hopes to keep his recruiting flag planted in Southern California, proving he can build a winner will go a long way.
