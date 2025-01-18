Detailing the Bruins Representing their Alma Mater in the NFL Divisional Round
Several UCLA Bruins have an opportunity to see the field this weekend as the NFL enters its divisional round with each of the eight remaining teams looking to take a step closer to the Super Bowl. For UCLA fans, their former Bruins heroes will be looking to compete across the country.
In the first game of the Saturday slot, Ka'imi Fairbairn and the Houston Texans look to knock off Carson Steele and the Chiefs in Kansas City. Fairbairn was excellent in Houston's win over the Chargers, making every kick and scoring 12 points in a 32-12 victory. Carson Steele played a few reps in a blowout loss to Denver in week 18. Steele's playtime came as Kansas City benched its starters. Steele is not expected to see many opportunities.
In the evening game, Colston Yankoff is back at practice as his Washington Commanders travel to Detroit to play the Lions. He was a full participant all week long and only time will tell if the Commanders activate him. He is however not expected to play.
The following Sunday morning, Quentin Lake and the Los Angeles Rams take a trip East to play the Philadelphia Eagles. Lake and the Rams are coming off an emotional win over the Vikings where Los Angeles sacked Sam Darnold nine times. Lake and the Rams have been affected by the Los Angeles wildfires, having to play last week in Arizona. Bruin Kyle Phillips is on the Eagles practice squad, but he is unlikely to be activated.
In the NFL's divisional round finale, the Baltimore Ravens travel north to take on Alec Anderson and the Buffalo Bills. In sub-freezing temperatures, the game is expected to be filled with a heavy dose of the run from both sides so Anderson should see major play time. As a member of the Bills' heavy package, Anderson lines up as a tight end, serving as the team's sixth offensive lineman. He left the Broncos game early but returned and finished the contest with a calf injury. Anderson will play.
These Bruins have a great shot at representing the Bruins in the Super Bowl. Every time a Bruin has success, it turns into another win for the program and the university.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.