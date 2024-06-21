UCLA Football: Why 4-Star Defensive Back Committed to Bruins
UCLA football earned another commit over the weekend from four-star safety Jadyn Hudson. The 6-foot-2 defensive back out of Pittsburgh High School in California visited the Bruins on May 31, and committed less than a month later. He is part of the Class of 2025.
Hudson, who was recruited by UCLA defensive backs coach Brian Norwood, explained what made him choose UCLA after his commitment. He also had offers from many other schools including Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Cal, Colorado, Colorado State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, USC, and Washington, per 247 Sports.
"I feel like the biggest reason I picked UCLA is because of Coach [DeShaun] Foster and Coach [Brian] Norwood and how family oriented they are," Hudson said, via 247 Sports' Brandon Huffman.
The Foster effect continues to garner positive effects on UCLA's recruiting, which has already taken a major jump in the right direction since Foster was named the school's new head coach after Chip Kelly's departure.
"I knew it was the place for me when while I was on my official visit," Hudson added. "I told Coach Norwood and Coach Foster. They were real fired up and they still are till this day. The coaches played a big role. Each coach I talked to was really genuine and my parents and I got a really good vibe from all of them. My family was real excited and happy for me."
