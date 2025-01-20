Former Bruin Lake Puts Everything on the Line in Losing Effort Against Philadelphia
Perhaps no game meant more to former UCLA Bruin Quentin Lake than the one he played in on Sunday. In a phenomenal performance in the snow, Lake laid life and limb on the line in a heroic effort against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Possessing one of the best offenses in the league, Lake was tasked with commanding a defense set to stop Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, Devonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Jalen Hurts from racking up the points while playing in hostile territory. The Eagles came into the game with the No. 1 rushing attack in the NFL, paved through their league-leading offensive line.
Tempers were hot after Rams' linebacker Jared Verse made comments about his disdain for Eagles fans, leading to even more of a hostile crowd. Despite the pregame noise, the Rams' defense balled out and despite a big day from Saquon Barkley, the Rams defense gave the ball to the offense on multiple occasions in the second half where a score would have taken the lead.
Lake himself had five total tackles and a pass deflection in the game. He was a member of a secondary unit that held Jalen Hurts to 128 passing yards and if not for the massive snowfall, they could've contained the offense even more.
However, the Eagles are advancing with a 28-22 win, and the season is now over for the Rams. While the end may be bitter, the promise of tomorrow may be the sweet nectar Lake is looking for. The Rams have been in this position before. Before their Super Bowl triumph in 2022, they lost in the snow to Green Bay in the Divisional Round. Perhaps this is the loss that elevates championship expectations.
Lake will be in the final year of his contract and is expected to sign a long-term deal with the Rams. Even if he doesn't, his defensive coordinator, Chris Shula, is expected to be one of the hottest head coaching names on the market, so he could follow Shula to his new destination. He's a shining example of what the Bruins can accomplish in the NFL and a massive extension signed in the City of Angels is just what UCLA needs for PR.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.