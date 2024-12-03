Former Bruin Thriving In Third NFL Season
The UCLA Bruins have another former player thriving in the NFL with Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake having the best season of his three-year career and has earned a captain's patch so early in his professional campaign.
Lake is coming off an impressive performance in a win over the New Orleans Saints where he earned eight tackles and his second pass deflection of the year. He was one of the leaders of the secondary defense and has been a cornerstone piece of their pass defense.
The Pittsburgh, Penn. native is having his best professional season in his first year as a team captain. Through 12 games, Lake has 92 tackles, two sacks, two pass deflections, and one tackles for loss. He gets an incredibly high amount of snaps and has been a proud Bruin performing at the next level.
Lake was a five-year player for the Bruins from 2017-'21 where he totaled 179, 15 pass deflections, and six interceptions. In his senior season, Lake led his team in passes defended (21) and was given First-Team All-Pac 12 honors.
Drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Lake was considered an under the radar player that was fairly undervalued coming out of the college. He has exceeded all expectations as a featured safety on an NFC team that has hopes to make the playoffs.
Lake is in his third season with the Rams and has only gotten better as he continues his career. He played in just nine games his first season, 14 in his second, and is scheduled to play the entire season if he stays healthy.
The Bruins are proud to call Lake an alum for his rise and success as an underrated player that was drafted low but produced high. It will be exciting to watch the former Bruin continue his professional success as it reflects extremely well on the Bruins program and its ability to produce NFL players.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.