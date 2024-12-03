Former Bruins Coach to Return to Westwood
UCLA is returning one of its former assistant coaches.
Per multiple reports, former UCLA defensive backs coach and assistant head coach Demetrice Martin plans to leave Michigan State and rejoin the Bruins' coaching staff as the team's secondary coach.
Martin comes off of just one season coaching at Michigan State, where he served as the program's cornerbacks coach. That followed his two-year stint at Oregon, where he acted as cornerbacks coach and the passing game coordinator.
Martin was with UCLA for six seasons (2012-2017), serving as defensive backs coach the entire time and associate head coach for the last four seasons.
During his time with the Bruins, Martin helped develop a number of standout defensive backs, including Ishmael Adams, Anthony Jefferson, Fabian Moreau, Randall Goforth, Jaleel Wadood,
In Martin's second year with the team, UCLA finished with the third-best pass defense in the Pac-12. The very next year, it finished first.
The following year, 2017, UCLA finished second in the conference in pass defense efficiency (105.8), which ranked seventh in the country. It also led the conference in fewest touchdown passes allowed with 12.
The Bruins made five bowl games during Martin's time with the team, including wins in the Sun Bowl and the Alamo Bowl.
Between his departure from UCLA and his move to Michigan State, Martin coached for two seasons as the cornerbacks coach at Arizona and two more in the same position at Colorado.
Martin will yet again be back home, as the longtime coach is a native of Pasadena. It's where he started his college coaching career, having served as the program's secondary coach in 2001 and 2002.
He then spent three seasons as the pass defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Mt. San Antonio College. After that, Martin served as a graduate assistant coach and secondary coach for UCLA's rival, USC, for the 2006 and 2007 seasons before returning to Mt. San Antonio College to serve in the same positions he did in his first stint. The second stint lasted for only the 2008 season.
Martin then became the defensive backs coach at Washington, where he served for three seasons before joining UCLA.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.