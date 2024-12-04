Former Bruins RB Receiving Strong Amount of Pro Bowl Votes
Former UCLA Bruins running back Carson Steele has shocked the NFL world over the past few days as his name is atop the leaderboard for NFL Pro Bowl votes at the fullback position in the AFC. Steele has not seen many carries this season, but people love their fullbacks and they love Steele.
NFL.com announced on Monday who the leading Pro Bowl vote-getters were amongst the AFC, and Steele's name jumped off the page at the fullback position. It is him and San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk from the NFC. Steele must have won over the hearts of a good portion of football fans.
With just 48 carries for a total of 158 rushing yards, zero touchdowns, and three fumbles this season, Steele's high amount of votes for the Pro Bowl can be puzzling for some. Although, the fullback position is very rare in this day and age of football, and he fills the role well for the Chiefs this season.
Steele's best game and almost half of his rushing yards this season came in the Chiefs' Week 3 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He rushed for 72 yards on 17 carries, with a 2-yard reception as well. He has played in all 12 of the Chiefs games this season; they possess an 11-1 record.
The Pro Bowl is decided by fan votes, and the general public is seemingly in love with Steele and what his story brings to the NFL. In just three short seasons, he climbed the ranks from the MAC to the Pac-12 with the Bruins to carrying the ball for the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champions.
Steele spent just one season with the Bruins in 2023 where he earned 847 rushing yards and six touchdowns before going undrafted and signing with the Kansas City Chiefs prior to this season. Steele spent his first two collegiate seasons with Ball State, and his journey has been incredible.
It will be very interesting to see if Steele is a Pro Bowl selection as the season wraps up and what a chapter to add to his story if he is able to achieve it. The rookie is making immense strides in his first season and is making the Bruins proud to be able to say that he was a member of their program.
