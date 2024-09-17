Former Bruins Standout Could Suddenly Play Vital Role In Defending Champion Chiefs
Former UCLA running back and standout Carson Steele could take advantage of the opportunity presented to him as he entered Week 3 of his rookie season.
Steele, who is a member of the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs, could play a vital role in the offense moving forward, or at least for the time being.
Chiefs starting running back Isiah Pacheco fractured his fibula and is set to enter the injured reserve. Pacheco was set to be one of the top running backs in the league, and now, this injury will undoubtedly set the Chiefs and Pacheco back in some ways.
It may seem like that on the surface, but it doesn't need to be that way, especially if Steele proves he can carry the heavy load that could come to him moving forward.
Steele will have some competition with veteran running back Samaje Perine. Perine has the experience to fill in all facets of the position, but he is slated to have closer to a full-time role on pass-downs without Pacheco. Still, he is a veteran and can overtake some snaps from Steele if he is not ready.
In addition, the Chiefs also brought back their former running back and Pro Bowler Kareem Hunt. Hunt played for the Chiefs for the first two seasons of his career before some off-the-field issues forced the Chiefs to cut him. Hunt played in the NFL last season as a member of the Cleveland Browns.
The two older guys on the depth chart may have more experience than Stellee, but he is the type of player who fits their scheme. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid primarily ran zone-scheme runs as the base of his offense. However, adding Pacheco forced Reid to tweak his run game to feature more downhill, gap runs.
Seven of Steele's nine rushes this season have been gap-run schemes. If the Chiefs stick with this moving forward, Stelee would be at his best when given a runway to gather momentum and accelerate into a run lane with power.
In addition, Stelele is comfortable as a pass catcher, which is something he strived to be at Ball State and UCLA. Over three seasons, Steele totaled 486 receiving yards and four touchdown catches from 58 receptions.
It may not happen all at once, but Steele, being the younger player and possibly the most explosive while Pacheco is gone, could be given the keys sooner rather than later.
More Bruins: Laiatu Latu Receives Surprising Update After Suffering Injury in Week 2