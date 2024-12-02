Former Bruins Star Thrives In Key NFL Game
The UCLA Bruins have had several players graduate into the NFL, but one running back was pivotal in his team's win on Sunday afternoon. Former four-year Bruins rusher and current second-year Seattle Seahawks back Zach Charbonnet played a key role in their win on Sunday over the New York Jets.
With just over five minutes to play in the game and trailing by two points, Charbonnet broke free for an eight-year touchdown rush to put the Seahawks ahead with the game-winning score from the former Bruin. He finished with four carries for 28 yards and the score.
Charbonnet has now found the end zone five times on the ground with one receiving touchdown through 12 games. He has totaled 266 rushing yards on 75 carries along with 204 receiving yards on 29 receptions.
The 2023 second-round draft pick is not the main running back as Kenneth Walker III receives a majority of the touches, but he has contributed immensely when given the opportunity. It is somewhat of a dynamic duo in the backfield with Walker and Charbonnet establishing a strong rush.
The win for the Seahawks was a big one as they improved to 7-5 and now sit at the top of the NFC West standings. Charbonnet's squad has won three straight games and is making a late push to win their division.
Charbonnet spent two years with the Bruins as one of the top backs to come out of the program after transferring from the University of Michigan at the end of the 2020 season. His senior year was his best in 2022, totaling 1,359 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 195 total carries.
There is something to be said about Charbonnet's quick progression in just two short years after his impressive two seasons with the Bruins. He had just one touchdown last season and has blown that total out of the water this season and would be a main running back for many NFL teams this year.
The Bruins are always extremely proud of the players they produce, and when they are able to continue that success at the next level, it not only reflects the players well but also the program and coaching staff of the University.
Bruins first-year head coach DeShaun Foster was the running backs coach for both of Charbonnet's seasons playing the Rose Bowl and can be credited for the success that the young athlete has shown at the collegiate and professional levels.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.