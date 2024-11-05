Former Bruins Walk-On LB Has Become One of the Nation's Best

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗹 🏈 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲



Carson Schwesinger notched his sixth straight game with 10+ tackles (13), recorded two key pass breakups and a sack in the redzone to force a turnover on downs in the fourth quarter of UCLA’s win at Nebraska.

