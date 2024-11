Former Bruins Walk-On LB Has Become One of the Nation's Best

๐—–๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—น ๐Ÿˆ ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—š๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฒ

Carson Schwesinger notched his sixth straight game with 10+ tackles (13), recorded two key pass breakups and a sack in the redzone to force a turnover on downs in the fourth quarter of UCLAโ€™s win at Nebraska.

#GoBruins