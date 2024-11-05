UCLA LB in the Running for Major Award
UCLA redshirt junior linebacker Carson Schwesinger's play on the field is paying off.
On Monday, the Butkus Foundation revealed the 15 college and high school semifinalists for the 40th annual Butkus Award, given annually to the nation's top linebacker. Schwesinger was one of the college candidates.
Schwesinger has been on a tear this season, leading the Big Ten in tackles per game with 10.6, total solo tackles with 54, solo tackles per game with 6.8 and double-digit tackle outings (six). Those six showings have all come in UCLA's last six games, making for a six-game streak for the redshirt junior.
To compare, the former walk-on registered just 12 tackles last year.
Schwesinger has taken a tremendous leap from last season to this season, and today, he is among the best linebackers in the nation.
"This recognition means a lot," Schwesinger said, per UCLA Football. "It's just a credit to my parents, how they raised me and the values they instilled in me. It's a credit to the team we built and we've stayed strong, piecing together some wins. The whole defense, led by (defensive coordinator)Ikaika Malloe, has been able to all work together as one and make plays."
Schwesinger comes off what was yet another impressive outing in the Bruins' upset win over Nebraska, having finished the day with 13 tackles, one for a loss, a sack and two passes defensed.
The rest of the college semifinalists for this year's Butkus Award are as follow:
Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
Deontae Lawson, Alabama
Shaun Dolac, Buffalo
Barrett Carter, Clemson
Jalon Walker, Georgia
Aiden Fisher, Indiana
Jay Higgins, Iowa
Chandler Martin, Memphis
Chris Paul Jr., Mississippi
Sean Brown, North Carolina State
Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
Shae Suiaunoa, Wyoming
The finalists will be revealed on Nov. 25. The winners will.be announced by Dec. 10.
Per the Butkus Foundation, "The award recognizes exceptional performance, agility, and a dedication to the game that reflects the spirit of Dick Butkus himself. The recipients of this award are considered among the best at their position and frequently go on to have successful careers in football."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.