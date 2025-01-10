Former UCLA QB Declares for NFL Draft
Another former UCLA Bruin will be getting his shot at the league.
On Thursday, former UCLA quarterback Collin Schlee announced on social media that he was declaring for this year's NFL Draft.
He posted the following message:
"My time at Virginia Tech has been unforgettable, and I am forever grateful for the support from my coaches, teammates, and Hokie Nation.
"This program has helped me grow both as a player and a person, and I am excited to take the next step toward achieving my dream of playing at the highest level.
"I would also like to thank Kent State and UCLA for helping me become the player I am today.
"With that being said, I am declaring for the 2025 NFL draft."
Schlee spent just one season at UCLA, playing in seven games for the Bruins in 2023 before transferring to Virginia Tech for his final collegiate season.
As a Bruin, Schlee threw for just 217 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 425 yards and three touchdowns. He served as the backup to former Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers, who also declared for the 2025 NFL Draft this offseason.
That stint followed his three seasons at Kent State, where he recorded 2,460 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, 701 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in 24 games. His best season came in his final year with the program when he totaled 2,109 passing yards and 13 passing touchdowns while leading the Mid-American Conference in yards per completion with 13.4.
This past season, Schlee played in nine games for the Hokies, posting 414 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 143 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He didn't record a completion until his sixth appearance.
Schlee was a three-star class of 2019 prospect out of Maryland, where he played for Oakdale High School.
The five-year NFL quarterback will likely be a late-round pick, at best. He never quite flourished after moving on to the Power Four level and will probably have a tough time landing a roster spot at the next level. But we've seen quarterbacks in similar situations have success stories before.
