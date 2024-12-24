Former UCLA Star Desperately Needs Trade to New NFL Team
Earlier this month, Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet had the best game of his NFL career while filling in for the injured Kenneth Walker III.
Charbonnet carried the ball 22 times for 134 yards and a couple of touchdowns while also logging seven catches for 59 yards.
The following week, the former UCLA Bruins star was once again the Seahawks' lead back with Walker sidelined, and he finished with 54 yards on eight rushing attempts. Not quite as productive as the week prior, but he still averaged a very efficient 6.8 yards per tote.
But then, this past weekend, Charbonnet was given just one carry for minus-1 yard. What was the difference? Walker was back on the field.
It's becoming more and more obvious that Charbonnet is not going to get a breakthrough opportunity so long as Walker is on the Seahawks' roster, meaning that the UCLA product is in desperate need of a trade to another NFL squad.
Of course, Seattle could always trade Walker to clear room for Charbonnet, but based on how the Seahawks barely used Charbonnet once Walker returned, it seems pretty obvious which halfback the team is prioritizing.
There would be plenty of clubs that would be interested in swinging a deal for Charbonnet this coming offseason. He was widely viewed as a potential breakout candidate heading into 2024, and he still has a chance to do just that in 2025 so long as he finds himself in the right situation.
The 23-year-old began his collegiate career at Michigan in 2019 and spent two years there before transferring to UCLA in 2021. In two seasons with the Bruins, Charbonnet racked up 2,496 yards and 27 rushing scores.
As a matter of fact, in Charbonnet's final campaign with UCLA, he led the Pac-12 in both rushing yards (1,359) and yards per carry (7.0). He added 14 touchdowns, as well.
Charbonnet is too talented to be languishing away as a secondary back in Seattle. Either the Seahawks need to begin expanding his role significantly, or they need to trade him to allow him to flourish elsewhere.
On the 2024 season overall, Charbonnet has rushed for 453 yards while reaching the end zone eight times. He is posting 4.3 yards per carry.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.