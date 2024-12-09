Former UCLA Star Posts Breakout Performance in Pivotal Game
Going into the 2024 NFL season, many had Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet pegged as a sleeper after an impressive rookie showing last year.
We waited, and waited, and waited, but Charbonnet was just not breaking through.
It was beginning to look like the former UCLA Bruins star was in for a very disappointing campaign, but then, Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals happened.
Charbonnet achieved career highs in carries (22), rushing yards (134), rushing touchdowns (two), receptions (seven) and receiving yards (59) in the Seahawks' 30-18 win over the Cardinals on Sunday, a shocking outing in what previously been a light 2024 season overall for the youngster.
The 23-year-old was absolutely sensational in the desert, filling in for the injured Kenneth Walker and leading Seattle to a pivotal victory that helped the team improve to 8-5 and maintain its standing in first place in the NFC West.
Prior to Sunday's action, Charbonnet had rushed for 266 yards and five scores while averaging a meager 3.5 yards per carry the entire season. But clearly, he had other ideas against Arizona.
Charbonnet actually began his collegiate career at Michigan in 2019, spending two years with the Wolverines before transferring to UCLA after 2020.
The Bellflower, Caifornia native broke out with 1,137 yards and 13 touchdowns during his debut campaign with the Bruins while also logging 24 catches for 197 yards.
Then, in his final season, Charbonnet racked up 1,359 yards and 14 scores on the ground, the former of which led the Pac-12. He also paced the conference with a robust seven yards per attempt. In addition, he caught 37 passes for 321 yards.
As a result of his impressive two-year stay at UCLA, Charbonnet was selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He served as Walker's backup during his rookie year, recording 462 yards and a touchdown while registering 4.3 yards per tote. He added 33 grabs for 209 yards.
After Charbonnet's showing versus the Cardinals, perhaps a more significant role is in order for the second-year halfback moving forward.
He certainly deserves it after that clutch outing.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.