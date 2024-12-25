Former UCLA Star Making Most of Opportunities
The New York Giants' 2024 season has been forgettable for fans and players combined, as they currently hold the first overall draft pick for the 2025 NFL Draft. Going into Week 17, the Giants sit 2-13 through 15 games, which is the worst record in the league.
While the season has not gone the way that these players had wanted, there have been many opportunities for players to get a taste of the field this season. One player that stands out is former UCLA Bruin Darius Muasau.
Muasau was drafted by the Giants out of UCLA in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Landing a second-string role on a struggling team, Muasau has been making the most of the opportunities he has landed on a jam-packed roster.
Going into Week 17, Muasau has 39 total tackles, 20 of them being solo, and has played in 13 of the Giants' 15 games. Muasau also has gained 4.5 stuffs on the season.
Currently the second-string option behind Micah McFadden, Muasau has had opportunities in live games to learn from the sidelines and practices and apply those new found skills to his game on the field.
Muasau's best game came in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons. The Giants were unable to pick up the victory, but Muasau shined for its defense, totaling 11 tackles, of which four were solos, and added to his stuff resume on the year. In fact, Muasau led the Giants' defense in total tackles for the game and had one of the Giants' only two quarterback hits.
During his time with UCLA, Muasau played in 26 games over his two-year tenure with the program. He ended his career as a Bruin with 166 total tackles, five sacks, three interceptions and nine passes defended.
Making his way to the main roster after being a late-round draft pick has only shown how committed Muasau is when it comes to his passion for football. While the Giant's 2024-25 season went up in flames before it had the chance to flourish, Muasau, as a future key linebacker to this squad, does not have a bad ring to it.
