Former UCLA WR Closes College Career With Storybook Ending
Former UCLA wide receiver Kyle Ford had a rollercoaster ride of a college career.
A four-star recruit (five-star by 247Sports) from the class of 2019, Ford was anticipated to become one of the best wide receivers in all of college football when he was landing offers from some of the top programs in the nation.
He got a late start to his college career after tearing his ACL in his senior season at Orange Lutheran High School, only seeing action in four games in his first season with the Trojans.
Health would continue to be a concern for Ford the following season as he missed three of USC's games due to a knee sprain. He recorded 252 yards and two touchdowns on 19 receptions that year.
Ford then had a career year with the Trojans the following season, posting 365 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns while playing in 12 games.
His career would take a significant turn when he decided to transfer to UCLA, the Trojans' greatest rival.
Ford still didn't reach the level he had been anticipated to as a highly touted recruit but did make a career-best 22 catches in his lone season with the Bruins, ultimately finishing with 236 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in 12 games.
In a shocking twist, Ford elected to finish his career where it all started as he transferred back to USC.
He still didn't have the season he probably would have liked to in the last year of his college career, but on Friday, Ford went out in spectacular fashion.
Yes, there may still be some bitterness from UCLA fans regarding Ford's decision to transfer back, but given the hardship this receiver faced early on his career, there should be room for applause.
USC was down 3 to Texas A&M with less than 2 minutes to go in the Las Vegas Bowl on Friday night. It looked like a victory was nearly inevitable for the Trojans when they got down to the 2-yard line with 12 seconds remaining, but a delay-of-game penalty would push them back 5 yards.
As time winded down, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava would find Ford on a slant route. The veteran receiver crossed the plane and, on what was the final play of his college career, scored the game-winning touchdown.
You couldn't have written it any better.
