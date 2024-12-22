From Bears to Bruins: UCLA Gains a New Wide Receivers Coach
UCLA will have a new coach leading its wide receiver room.
On Friday, the team announced it has hired Burl Toler III as its wide receivers coach.
Toler's arrival marks an exciting new chapter for UCLA, which can count on his proven ability to develop elite talent both on and off the field. A former standout at Cal, Toler arrives in Westwood with over a decade of coaching experience, much of it spent shaping the Golden Bears’ passing game.
Along the way, he also made impactful stops at UC Davis and Fresno State, where his reputation for developing top-tier wide receivers grew. UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster was happy to welcome Toler to the program, praising his ability to extract peak performance from his players.
“Watching Coach Toler's receivers on the field, I liked how they approached every snap,” Foster said, per a release. “He not only knows the West Coast landscape and how to find the right players, but what it takes to have them produce day in and day out.”
During his tenure at Cal, Toler’s wide receivers consistently impressed. Even in 2024, when the Golden Bears returned only one wideout, his group played a pivotal role in keeping Cal’s passing offense among the nation’s best, ranking 27th overall with 266.3 yards per game.
Toler’s playing career at Cal was just as impressive. A walk-on who eventually became a key contributor, he finished with 69 receptions for 873 yards and four touchdowns, including a memorable 2004 season in which he helped the Golden Bears finish ranked No. 9 in the nation.
Toler’s teammates that year included quarterback Aaron Rodgers, making it one of the most memorable seasons in Cal history.
Before stepping into coaching, Toler had a varied and adventurous professional playing career that spanned the Arena Football League, the Italian Football League, the NFL, and NFL Europe.
His coaching journey began in 2013 at Cal, where he started as a quality control coach and quickly ascended through the ranks, taking on roles focused on special teams, running backs, and wide receivers.
Toler’s ability to get the most out of his players, regardless of experience or turnover, speaks to his keen coaching acumen. His influence goes beyond stats — he’s a proven talent developer.
Four of his former receivers — Trevon Clark, Kekoa Crawford, Nikko Remigio, and Monroe Young—have earned spots in NFL training camps, with Remigio landing a spot on the Kansas City Chiefs’ roster in 2024. It’s a testament to Toler’s ability to prepare players for the next level and beyond.
Toler shared in a recent Instagram post a heartfelt message to his “forever Cal Family and the entire Golden Bear community,” saying, “My journey with Cal has been a dream. Growing up in Memorial Stadium, scoring touchdowns for the Golden Bears, graduating from UC Berkeley, and coaching here for 10 years—all while following in my parents’ footsteps—has been an honor.”
With Toler’s extensive coaching experience, track record of success, and deep ties to the West Coast football scene, UCLA’s football program is primed to see its passing game and recruiting efforts flourish.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.