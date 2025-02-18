How UCLA's NFL Combine Representation Compares to Rest of Big Ten
The 2025 NFL Combine is just weeks away.
While UCLA didn't have a great 2024 campaign, the Bruins will be well-represented in this year's combine. In fact, they're right in the middle of the pack of Big Ten teams that will be represented.
Of the 13 Big Ten teams with players who have been invited to this year's event, UCLA is tied for sixth with five representatives.
The reigning national champion, Ohio State, has a remarkable 15 players going. The defending Big Ten champion, Oregon, has 12, followed by Michigan with eight, Iowa with seven, Minnesota with six, and Maryland, Penn State and UCLA all with five.
Next is Nebraska and Rutgers with four, USC and Wisconsin with three and Indiana with two.
Rivals' Adam Gorney pointed out the advantage UCLA has over its greatest rival, USC.
"In the never-ending battle to keep local talent home, UCLA has five players headed to the combine while USC only has three," Gorney wrote. "That is something coach DeShaun Foster on his staff can use when hitting high schools in Southern California.
"Linebacker Carson Schwesinger might not be a first-rounder but he had 136 tackles this season and that will draw attention."
Schwesinger will be joined by fellow Bruins Kain Medrano, Moliki Matavao, Oluwafemi Oladejo and Jay Toia.
The NFL Combine, of course, has a significant impact on prospects' draft stocks. Between their overall performance and interviews with teams, the combine can ultimately impact where a player lands on draft weekend, or whether or not they even do.
Schwesinger seems to have a lot riding on this combine. While he was one of the top linebackers in all of college football this past season, most mock drafts have him going in either the second or third rounds.
How he performs at the combine could dictate which of those two rounds he goes in.
UCLA's five combine representatives will be the most the program is sending since 2022. In each of the last two years, the Bruins have had just three make the trip to Indianapolis.
As Gorney said, this representation could play a significant role in recruiting, especially as Foster looks to lead UCLA back to national prominence.
