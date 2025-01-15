Indiana Hoosiers Insider Shares Thoughts on Tino Sunseri and UCLA
UCLA has been making waves on offense after an extremely unproductive 2024 season. New offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri has turned around offenses at both James Madison and Indiana, leading both programs to double-digit win seasons with Coach Curt Cignetti.
Now in Westwood, Sunseri looks to continue his rapid climb up the coaching ranks by reestablishing the Bruins' offensive unit, restoring their reputation as an offensive juggernaut.
I recently spoke to Indiana Hoosiers insider Donovan James about Sunseri, asking him his thoughts on Sunseri's move and how he thinks UCLA's newest play-caller will work out.
"I think Tino Sunseri adapted to the talent he had instead of forcing them to do things they couldn’t," James said. "He’s a young coach from a football family, who also played at a high level in college, so players relate to him, and he also showed an element of relatability in recruiting. He and [UCLA Head Coach DeShaun] Foster will vibe well together since they are both players' coaches."
Under Sunseri's direction at Indiana, transfer quarterback Kurtis Rourke, despite the jump up in competition, put up career highs for the Hoosiers, passing for 3,042 yards for 29 touchdowns against just five interceptions. Fellow transfers Justice Ellison had 848 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns, Ty Son Lawson had 668 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns and Elijah Sarratt caught 53 passes for 957 yards and eight touchdowns.
The production from all those men came in their first season at Indiana, displaying Sunseri's ability to produce instant success.
There's a similar situation occurring at UCLA with the transfers of QB Joey Aguilar, WR Kaedin Robinson, wide receiver Mikey Matthews, and RB Anthony Woods amongst others. Sunseri is going to have a very short time to not only put his offense together but to do so in a way that not only plays to each player's unique skillset but also creates a fluid scheme that produces points.
The good news is Sunseri is arguably the best person in the country at doing so despite the lack of time. It also helps that Aguilar and Robinson were teammates at Appalachian State and Matthews has transfered multiple times so he understands the process and time crunch.
If Donovan James is right, there's no reason UCLA should not be bowling in 2025. If James is right and Ikaika Malloe's defense comes ready to play, the Bruins could be a dark horse for the College Football Playoffs.
