Bruins Set to Face Off Once Again in Seahawks-Rams Matchup
As of writing, former UCLA Bruins Quentin Lake, Zach Charbonnet and Jake Bobo are set to play in the NFL's regular-season finale in their collegiate hometown of Los Angeles as the Seahawks travel to play the Rams at SoFi Stadium.
The annual return for two of UCLA's young stars marks a sort of homecoming for the duo of Charbonnet and Bobo. While both men have embarked on professional careers, UCLA is a reminder of their well-traveled journey. Neither man started their career at UCLA. Charbonnet was a highly touted recruit for the Michigan Wolverines, playing in Ann Arbor from 2019-2020 before returning to his home state in 2021.
Charbonnet and current Seahawks practice squad player Brittain Brown ran rampant at the Rose Bowl with Charbonnet achieving back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons during his time in Westwood. Things worked out well for him, leading to his second-round selection and considering the draft positions for running backs coming from Michigan, Charbonnett clearly made the right decision.
Due to an injury suffered by Kenneth Walker III, Charbonnett has taken on a bigger role in the Seahawks' offense. Charbonnet had a career-high performance earlier this season with a 134-yard, two-touchdown performance against Arizona.
Jake Bobo has been a quiet contributor to the Seahawks' passing attack. Limited in opportunities as he sits behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. However, Bobo has done all he can, securing 75% of targets thrown his way. Considering the Seahawks want to avoid injuries, Bobo could see more snaps on Sunday.
Bobo is another transfer graduate who found a home in Westwood after spending four years at Duke.
While no announcement has been made regarding Quentin Lake, it's more than likely that the Rams' rising safety will see limited snaps on Sunday. With a looming playoff game the week after, Lake has played a crucial role in Chris Shula's youthful defense, so keeping him healthy will be a priority for Los Angeles.
Lake, a local California kid is a legacy, following his father Carnell Lake's steps, playing for UCLA from 2017-2021. All three men have been phenomenal ambassadors for the Bruins, detailing three different paths to make it in the NFL.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.