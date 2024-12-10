Key UCLA OL Hits the Portal
UCLA has taken some major hits on offense so far this offseason, whether it be key contributors leaving the portal or declaring for the NFL Draft.
The latest Bruin to enter the portal was one of UCLA's best offensive linemen.
247Sports' David Woods reported on Monday that UCLA junior offensive tackle Niki Prongos entered the transfer portal.
Prongos was vital to the Bruins' offensive line this year, playing in nine of UCLA's 12 games and starting in eight, including five at left tackle. He missed the final three games due to injury.
The veteran lineman began his collegiate career as a walk-on. He didn't see action in 2022, his first year with the program and would only appear in one game the following season.
Offensive line will be a critical point of emphasis for the Bruins this offseason. UCLA coach DeShaun Foster spoke on the position group when he addressed the media on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day.
"I like what we have, but you still want to add depth, just for competition," Foster said. "I just felt that our depth this season wasn't where it needed to be. Some games, we would get tired in the second half. The LSU game, we got tired in the second half, we can't put guys in. We needed more depth. So, I think that as long as we can get, potentially, some more guys in, yes, we want to do that, but I like what we have. I like the guys that are here right now that want to be Bruins."
Of course, Prongos could end up withdrawing his name. Once UCLA's soon-to-be offensive coordinator, Tino Sunseri, is in the building, that could sway Prongos' decision. Sunseri is currently the quarterbacks coach at Indiana and is preparing for the Hoosiers' College Football Playoff matchup with Notre Dame.
UCLA recently parted ways with its former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who had spent just one year serving in the role for the Bruins. It was his second stint with the UCLA coaching staff, as Bieniemy had held the position of running backs coach for the Bruins from 2003 to 2005 and was also the recruiting coordinator for that 2005 season.
