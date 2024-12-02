More Steam Building for Former UCLA Bruins Star
Former UCLA Bruins star Dorian Thompson-Robinson has not gotten much of an opportunity on the NFL level yet, but his big break could be coming.
Currently, Thompson-Robinson is serving as Jameis Winston's backup with the Cleveland Browns, but he may get the chance to take some snaps soon.
ESPN's Dan Graziano has reported that the struggling Browns may turn to Thompson-Robinson at some point this season in order to see what they have in the young quarterback.
"As much fun as the Jameis Winston story is, there has been a lot of chatter coming out of Cleveland that the Browns might want to get a look at Dorian Thompson-Robinson before the end of this season to see whether and how he might fit into their future QB plans," Graziano wrote. "Don't be surprised to see Thompson-Robinson get a start or two before the season is over."
It would make plenty of sense for Cleveland to give Thompson-Robinson a start.
Deshaun Watson it out for the season, and while Winston has actually led the Browns to a couple of wins, he is 30 years old and is clearly not Cleveland's quarterback of the future.
Is Thompson-Robinson the answer for the Browns? Probably not, but the team would be better off at least giving him a shot.
The 25-year-old was selected by Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He made eight appearances and three starts during his rookie campaign, throwing for 440 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions while completing 53.6 percent of his passes. He has gone 11-for-25 with 82 yards and a couple of picks this season.
Brutal numbers, sure, but the UCLA product has still not gotten much of an opportunity.
The Browns are probably going to draft a quarterback in April, so their solution under center is probably not on their current roster.
But what makes more sense? Rolling with the guy on the wrong side of 30? Or experimenting with the player who is only in his second season?
It would certainly not be shocking to see Thompson-Robinson get a chance at some point over the closing weeks of the 2024 regular season.
