One Bruins Special Teamer Has Been Pleasant Surprise
The UCLA Bruins (4-5) have received incredible play from their transfer sophomore kicker Mateen Bhaghani all season but his performance on Friday night in a win over the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-4) was his best yet.
Bhaghani would kick the go-ahead field goal that would be the difference in the Bruins' 20-17 win over the Hawkeyes. He would also set a career-high with a 57-yard kick in the first half. It also marked the second-longest in program history.
In a game that was neck-and-neck through all four quarters, Bhaghani's importance was only heightened as the game was within one score for almost the entire game. He came up clutch in multiple moments with his career-long in the second quarter and the game-winning field goal in a tie game in the fourth.
After spending his freshman season at the University of California, Berkeley, Bhaghani transferred in-state to become a Bruin. He had been one of the best additions to a revamped roster under first-year head coach DeShaun Foster.
The San Diego, California native has been very consistent this year from short and middle yardage and has added several long field goals as well. He has made 14-17 attempts, the only three misses coming from 40 yards or further. He is a perfect 11-11 inside of 39 yards.
With three games left to play, Bhaghani will surely be asked to come up big in close games for the rest of the season. The Bruins have been underdogs in almost every game this season and will be projected to play close games in their final two Big Ten games.
If Bhaghani decides to stay a Bruin after this season, he will be a major asset to this offense going forward. Having confidence in a kicker from any distance inside of 60 yards is a very calming feeling.
He will be a crucial piece when the Bruins attempt to compete at the top of the conference next year. Showing that he can nail field goals from 57 yards only means good things, as he will continue to grow and get stronger as his career develops. The Bruins are very lucky to have Bhaghani as their kicker.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE