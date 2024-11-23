One Major Factor May Serve as Advantage for UCLA Ahead of Matchup With USC
UCLA's rivalry showdown with USC is just hours away, and a bowl implications are on the line.
Despite having home-field advantage, UCLA is the underdog, but the Bruins may have an edge for one reason in particular.
USC switched starting quarterbacks against Nebraska last week, as Trojans coach Lincoln Riley started transfer quarterback Jayden Maiava over Miller Moss, who has served as QB1 for the first nine games of the season.
Maiava had an admirable outing in his first start for USC, throwing for 259 yards and three touchdowns in its win over Nebraska last weekend.
While Maiava didn't seem phased by his first start in a Trojan uniform, playing in the biggest rivalry game of the season is a different story.
The former UNLV quarterback is expected to start again in Saturday's Crosstwon Showdown, and that could prove to be advantageous for the Bruins.
Maiava may have had composure in the victory over the Huskers, but playing on the road in a hostile environment in your team's most important game of the season -- with a trip to a bowl game on the line -- could be quite difficult for the redshirt sophomore.
On the other hand, a quarterback change so late in the season presents a challenge for the Bruins in terms of their preparation. But UCLA has adapted.
"We can still go back and check out some of that UNLV film and just see the type of player he is and how he operates, and just a little bit of his mechanics and stuff," UCLA coach DeShaun Foster told reporters on Wednesday. "But Lincoln is going to have him ready to go; he does well with quarterbacks, and he's going to have that guy ready to play."
Maiava played 14 games for UNLV last season, helping lead the Rebels to a spot in the Mountain West Championship game where they ultimately lost to Boise State. They earned a bid to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl before falling to Kansas. On the year, Maiava threw for a total of 3,085 yards and 17 touchdowns while leading the conference in yards gained per pass attempt (8.7) and passing efficiency rating (147.1).
