SI Pac-12 Power Rankings Week 11: UCLA Holding Strong at No. 2

The Fan Nation and Sports Illustrated publishers of the Pac-12 have come together to unveil their takes on the conference's hierarchy heading into Week 11 of the 2022 season.

UCLA football (8-1, 5-1) remained at No. 2 in the latest edition of the SI Pac-12 Power Rankings following the team's 50-36 victory over Stanford. There was not a consensus on where the Bruins belonged compared to their conference foes, with but they were either No. 2 or No. 3 on every ballot.

Ducks Digest, All Cardinal, All Bruins, All Trojans and All Utes were the highest on UCLA by putting them at No. 2. Cal Sports Report was the lowest on the Bruins, slotting them in at No. 3.

USC remained at No. 3, while Utah stayed at No. 4. Oregon is the consensus No. 1 team, while the Bruins, Trojans and Utes make up the rest of every voter's top four.

Colorado was once again the consensus No. 12 team, while UCLA's next opponent – Arizona – came in at No. 8 after losing its fourth consecutive game.

Here are the full power rankings, along with the ballots and some brief thoughts from each of the publishers:

1. Oregon, 84 points (7 first-place votes)

2. UCLA, 76 points

3. USC, 69 points

4. Utah, 65 points

5. Washington, 56 points

6. Oregon State, 48 points

7. Washington State, 43 points

8. Arizona, 32 points

9. Arizona State, 25 points

10. Cal, 24 points

11. Stanford, 17 points

12. Colorado, 7 points

JAKE CURTIS, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. Oregon, 2. USC, 3. UCLA, 4. Utah, 5. Washington, 6. Oregon State, 7. Washington State, 8. Arizona State, 9. Arizona, 10. Cal, 11. Stanford, 12. Colorado

Comment: Just biding my time until the two important Nov. 19 games are played. In the meantime I'll contemplate Stanford's humbling 52-14 loss to Washington State, and debate whether Stanford should be forced to play Colorado in some sort of Pac-12 Relegation Bowl, like Premier League Soccer does in England.

MAX TORRES, DUCKS DIGEST

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. USC; 4. Utah; 5. Washington; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona; 9. Cal; 10. Arizona State; 11. Stanford; 12. Colorado

Comment: Oregon wasn't as dominant during these past two weeks as I expected, but they were able to get a blowout win over Colorado before beginning a tough stretch to close out the regular season. This week's game against Washington will be a quality test for them and I expected them to rise to the occasion with the momentum they've built and in front of their home crowd, where they play their best football.

KEVIN BORBA, ALL CARDINAL

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. USC; 4. Utah; 5. Washington; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona; 9. Cal; 10. Arizona State; 11. Stanford; 12. Colorado

Comment: Stanford looked as bad as it gets in their blowout loss to Washington State. Fans are calling for Shaw's job, and traveling to Utah couldn't come at a worse time. In terms of the conference standings, it is now a five-team race with the potential to cut it to four with this Oregon/Washington matchup.

SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Utah; 4. USC; 5. Washington; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington State; 8. Cal; 9. Arizona; 10. Stanford; 11. Arizona State; 12. Colorado

Comment: The true powers in the conference held serve this weekend, even though UCLA and USC's wins probably got a little too close for comfort down the stretch. Washington asserted itself above Oregon State with a tight Friday night win, but it's still all about next weekend, when UCLA-USC and Oregon-Utah highlight the decisive Pac-12 slate. If one of those top tier teams loses this week, that's a tough look for any of them.

WYATT ALLSUP, ALL TROJANS

1. Oregon; 2, UCLA; 3. Utah; 4. USC; 5. Washington; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona; 9. Arizona State; 10. Cal; 11. Stanford; 12. Colorado

Comment: Oregon is still the team to beat in the conference. I don’t see USC beating UCLA or even Notre Dame the way its defense has played lately. The Trojans are definitely still a year or two away from becoming real contenders. The program has turned around dramatically from last year, but still has room to improve. Washington is quietly having a great season outside of a bad loss to Arizona State.

COLE BAGLEY, ALL UTES

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Utah; 4. USC; 5. Washington; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona State; 9. Arizona; 10. Cal; 11. Stanford; 12. Colorado

Comment: Not a lot of changes this week but I don’t expect anything to really happen until November 19 when the top four teams face off. For now, injuries remain a concern for the Utes as the running back room sustained several against Arizona. Star tight end Dalton Kincaid is still questionable and Cameron Rising doesn’t seem to be quite himself. Defeating Oregon will require a lot. Hopefully the next two weeks can offer enough time for the Utes offense to rest and prepare for the Ducks.

DAN RALEY, INSIDE THE HUSKIES

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. USC; 4. Utah; 5. Washington; 6. Washington State; 7. Oregon State; 8. Arizona; 9. Stanford; 10. Arizona State; 11. Cal; 12. Colorado

Comment: It's Oregon and Washington week. Sort of like Republicans and Democrats. Do we need to remind you, they don't like each other in any way. It's one of the top five cross-state rivalries in the country. Sort of like Georgia and Florida. Unless the Huskies find a defense in six days, it might not be competitive. But Kalen DeBoer has lost two games by a touchdown each and continues to surprise with his offense and will leave a little doubt coming in.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated