'Bleav in UCLA': Spring Showcase, NBA Draft Decisions and NFL Draft Storylines

The Bruins' public practice at Drake Stadium stood in sharp contrast to USC's spring game across town, but the blue and gold are in line to have more players picked at the NFL Draft in Las Vegas than their rival Trojans.

Sam Connon and Travis Reed sort through their takeaways from UCLA football's spring showcase Saturday morning and discuss where the team stands heading into 2022, especially in comparison to crosstown rival USC. Jaime Jaquez Jr., Johnny Juzang and Tyger Campbell also made their NBA Draft decisions, and a dozen Bruins are hoping to hear their names called at the NFL Draft in Las Vegas this week.

