'Bleav in UCLA': Spring Showcase, NBA Draft Decisions and NFL Draft Storylines

Sam Connon and Travis Reed sort through their takeaways from UCLA football's spring showcase Saturday morning and discuss where the team stands heading into 2022, especially in comparison to crosstown rival USC. Jaime Jaquez Jr., Johnny Juzang and Tyger Campbell also made their NBA Draft decisions, and a dozen Bruins are hoping to hear their names called at the NFL Draft in Las Vegas this week.

