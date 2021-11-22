Skip to main content
    November 22, 2021
    'Bleav in UCLA': UCLA Football Throttles USC, Men's Basketball Rematching Gonzaga
    The Bruins beat their crosstown rival Trojans in a blowout, while a Final Four rematch in Vegas awaits.
    (Bleav Podcast Network)

    Co-hosts Travis Reed and Sam Connon talk about UCLA football's emphatic win over crosstown rival USC on Saturday before moving onto UCLA men's basketball, previewing the Bruins' upcoming matchup with No. 1 Gonzaga in a rematch of last year's Final Four.

    "Bleav in UCLA" is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

    The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

    Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

