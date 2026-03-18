Saint Joseph's vs. Colorado State Prediction, Odds, Key Player to Watch for NIT 1st Round
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The madness of the NCAA Tournament dominates March, but let’s not forget about the NIT as well.
No. 3 seed Colorado State hosts Saint Joseph’s in the opening round on Wednesday night.
These teams had similar records this season, with the Hawks going 22-11 and the Rams going 21-12. However, home-court advantage could play a part here as Colorado State went 12-5 at home while Saint Joseph’s was just 6-7 on the road.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this NIT 1st Round matchup.
Saint Joseph's vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Saint Joseph's +6.5 (-108)
- Colorado State -6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Saint Joseph's +230
- Colorado State -285
Total
- 145.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
Saint Joseph's vs. Colorado State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 18
- Time: 11:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Moby Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Saint Joseph's record: 22-11
- Colorado State record: 21-12
Saint Joseph's vs. Colorado State Betting Trends
- Saint Joseph's is 18-13 ATS this season
- Colorado State is 18-14 ATS this season
- The UNDER is 20-11 in Saint Joseph's games this season
- The OVER is 17-15 in Colorado State games this season
Saint Joseph's vs. Colorado State Key Players to Watch
Brandon Rechsteiner, Guard, Colorado State Rams
The Rams have a balanced offense with four players averaging double-digit points per game. They’re led by Brandon Rechsteiner with 12.2 points per contest, and the junior guard put up 16 points in their Mountain West quarterfinal loss to San Diego State.
Keep an eye on Rechsteiner with the Rams at home tonight.
Saint Joseph's vs. Colorado State Prediction and Pick
It’s easy to simply take the home team in the early rounds of the NIT, but these road teams didn’t travel all the way across the country to pack it in.
Colorado State failed to cover the spread in any of its last three games, including an 11-point home loss to Boise State as a -1.5 favorite.
I’m not sure if Saint Joseph’s can pull off the outright upset, but I’ll take the Hawks +6.5 tonight.
Pick: Saint Joseph’s +6.5 (-108)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop