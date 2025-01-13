Poor Execution Sinks Season for UCLA's Kenny Clark and Sean Rhyan
The Green Bay Packers' season came to an end after their 22-10 loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia, a loss full of mistakes, missteps, and regrettable decisions for the Packers that led to the end of the 2024 campaign for former UCLA standouts Kenny Clark and Sean Rhyan.
The men in the trenches had hoped to follow their fellow Bruin brother Alec Anderson as Anderson and the Buffalo Bills put away the Denver Broncos in the first game of Saturday's three-game playoff slate.
The start of the game went as poorly as possible for Green Bay as it fumbled the ball on the opening kickoff which would be controversially awarded to the Eagles. Despite Clark's best efforts, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts found Jahan Dotson in the endzone a few plays later for a 7-0 lead.
As the first quarter continued, the Packers and Eagles would exchange a series of punts before a Jake Elliott field goal gave the Eagles a 10-0 lead with 19 seconds left in the first quarter. This is when things started to unravel as Packers quarterback Jordan Love would throw his first of three interceptions, three plays later. Packers kicker Brandon McManus would also miss his first-ever playoff field goal in the second quarter.
As the game went on, Clark's defense held strong. The Eagles did not score another point in the first half, and the Packers found themselves down 10-3 in the third after a McManus-made field goal with 5:46 remaining on the clock. Both teams would proceed to exchange a pair of touchdowns, and due to a missed PAT, the Packers trailed 16-10 early in the fourth.
At this point, Green Bay would suffer a series of injuries that would derail their comeback efforts. After several offensive linemen went down, Rhyan was forced to play center and due to his inexperience, he botched a snap, adding to the list of issues. Green Bay would turn the ball over on downs and then proceed to get intercepted on its final two drives of the game, sealing the season for both Bruins.
Clark finished the game tied for fourth on the team in tackles with five. He was huge in helping slow down Saquan Barkley, as the Eagles' running back only gained major yardage once attrition set in. For Clark and Rhyan, both men are expected back with the Packers next year after an 11 win season.
