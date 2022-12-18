Purdue OG Transfer Spener Holstege Commits to UCLA Football

In an attempt to negate one of their biggest losses up front, the Bruins have swooped in and added an experienced Power Five lineman.

Purdue offensive guard Spencer Holstege committed to UCLA football on Sunday morning, the veteran announced on Twitter. Holstege, who spent the last four seasons with the Boilermakers, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 with two years of eligibility remaining.

Holstege has been a mainstay for Purdue over the past three years, and now he has a chance to contribute right away in Westwood.

Holstege is expected to replace Atonio Mafi as the Bruins' starting left guard, considering the Tongan veteran has exhausted all of his collegiate eligibility after playing every game for UCLA over the last five seasons. Left tackle Raiqwon O'Neal, center Duke Clemens, right guard Jon Gaines II and right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio all have eligibility remaining, so the Bruins could have a lot of consistency around Holstege on the offensive line if none of them elect to turn pro.

Coming out of South Christian High School (MI) in 2019, Holstege was a three-star recruit. Holstege redshirted his freshman season in West Lafayette, then became an everyday starter for the Boilermakers.

Holstege started five of Purdue's six games in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, earning an All-Big Ten honorable mention in the process. After starting in all 13 games in 2021, Holstege graduated with a bachelor's degree in Organizational Leadership.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound left guard once again made 13 starts in 2022, not allowing a single sack. According to Pro Football Focus, Holstege was the No. 2 pass blocker in the Big Ten, the No. 1 pass blocking guard in the Big Ten and the No. 6 pass blocking guard in the country.

Holstege is the first offensive lineman to announce their transfer to UCLA this offseason and the fourth player overall, joining UPenn defensive end Jake Heimlicher, Cal linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo and Kent State quarterback Collin Schlee.

Of the the Bruins' 13 commits in their 2023 recruiting class, only one is an offensive lineman – three-star Tavake Tuikolovatu, who made his decision on Friday.

Holstege will surely have the more immediate impact between the two, but it was a big weekend for offensive line coach Tim Drevno regardless.

PHOTO COURTESY OF SPENCER HOLSTEGE/TWITTER