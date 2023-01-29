Report: UCLA Football Pursuing Michigan State Commit WR Nick Marsh

Despite being pledged to a Big Ten mainstay for six months, one of the top pass-catchers in the nation is being targeted by a newcomer to the conference.

According to a report from 247Sports' Allen Trieu on Saturday, UCLA football was one of several teams to extend an offer to class of 2024 Michigan State-committed wide receiver Nick Marsh this week. The wideout from River Rouge (MI) has been verbally committed to the Spartans since July 31, but On3's Chad Simmons says he still plans to take additional visits elsewhere.

Per Trieu, Oklahoma, Iowa State and Kansas are among the other teams making an effort to flip Marsh.

Marsh was previously sitting on offers from Akron, Alabama A&M, Arkansas, Bethune-Cookman, Boston College, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami (OH), Michigan, Minnesota, Morgan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Tennessee, Toledo, UNLV, West Virginia, Western Michigan and Wisconsin.

Marsh is in the middle of basketball season at River Rouge, which goes until the beginning of March.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound receiver made the All-State First Team on the gridiron this past fall.

Marsh is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3. In the 247Sports Composite, Marsh ranks as the No. 3 player in Michigan, the No. 10 receiver in the country and the No. 74 overall prospect in his class.

Among wideouts in the Midwest, Marsh ranks No. 4.

UCLA lost veterans Jake Bobo, Kazmeir Allen and Matt Sykes from its receiving corps this offseason, but it replaced them with Cal transfer J.Michael Sturdivant, USC transfer Kyle Ford, four-star recruit Jeremiah McClure and four-star recruit Grant Gray. Those players – plus class of 2022 signees Jadyn Marshall and Braden Pegan – all have multiple years of eligibility remaining, meaning they could all be around by the time 2024 rolls around.

However, Sturdivant, Ford, Kam Brown, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala and Logan Loya are all upperclassmen and will inevitably move on sooner rather than later. Four of the 32 players the Bruins' staff has offered in the class of 2024 are pure wide receivers, plus two more athletes who have plenty of experience at the position.

There are still 11 months left until the early signing period opens up for those targets, but UCLA appears to be turning up the heat on Marsh regardless of the cushion in the timeline.

