Seahawks' New OC Kubiak Breathes New Life into Careers of UCLA's Bobo, Charbonnet
Through his experiences, football influences and personal heritage, new Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak brings a zone running scheme to the west coast offense in order to attack defenses at a variety of levels.
The Seahawks announced on Sunday that Kubiak has accepted the job opening as the team looks to move on from Ryan Grubb's pass happy offense. Considering the feelings of Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and his frustrations at the lack of an established run game, Zach Charbonnet should expect a career high in workload and thus a career year as a running back.
Kubiak's hire could not have come at a better time for the UCLA Bruin as Charbonnet is entering his third year in the NFL and after the 2026 season, he will be able to begin contract negotiations regarding an extension. The team looks to want to establish a proper lighting and thunder relationship between Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III. Walker ended his 2024 season early after an ankle injury forced him to go on injured reserve.
The best ability in the NFL is availability and Charbonnet has only missed one game in two years. It will be interesting to see how the Seahawks use Walker, Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh. McIntosh impressed coming in for the injured Walker. Fortunately for Charbonnet, he has a vastly different skillset than Walker and McIntosh, so he should be able to carve out a role for himself.
The real question mark is on Jake Bobo. Not only is Bobo one of the few receivers still left on the Seahawks, more departures from the room seem eminent. Longtime Seahawk Tyler Lockett appears to be heading towards retirement but even if he plays in 2025, he's likely to become a cap casualty and the team hopes to address other areas of their roster in free agency.
Star wideout D.K. Metcalf has also popped up in trade rumors due to his age and remaining contract. If both men go, it's Bobo and Jaxon Smith-Nijigba holding down the pass catching core. The Seahawks will bring in more talent but if Bobo can learn the offense early and then execute in training camp, he could also see more production under a new set of play-calling eyes.
