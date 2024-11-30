Senior Spotlight: Bruins' Defensive Line
The UCLA Bruins (4-7) will play their final game of the season on Saturday afternoon as they host the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-5) at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins will honor all of their seniors but will have a large number of defensive linemen, and most of them should see at least a few snaps in the game.
The main man on the defensive front in his final year is true senior captain Jay Toia who is in his fourth year with the program. Toia is having another great season with 24 total tackles, one pass deflection, and one sack. He has 90 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble in his career.
Redshirt seniors Siale Taupaki and Sitiveni Havili Kaufusi have both contributed a bit this season with Taupaki earning 23 total tackles and one sack in his single season with the Bruins. Kaufusi is finishing up his third and final year with the team, totaling 21 tackles over his career.
Both guys should see a decent amount of snaps this weekend as making sure the seniors get playing time is going to be a top priority for head coach DeShaun Foster. They will still want to win, but if the game becomes out of hand, expect more of the backup seniors to play more.
Another player in his first and final year with the Bruins is Luke Schuermann, who has played in just four games this season with nine tackles. His best performance was a few weeks ago on the road against Washington when he earned four tackles and one sack.
A similar type of performance output this season has been from Cherif Seye, who is playing for his third school in his three-year career. He started at Southeastern Louisiana, then Florida A&M, and finished with UCLA, where he garnered four tackles, one pass deflection and 0.5 sacks.
There are four Bruins that have not played this year and likely will not see time on the field against the Bulldogs. Drew Tuazama, Joquarri Price, Gary Smith III, and Tannen Vagle all have not seen a snap through any of the 11 games.
There will be an added excitement in the air for this team, but moreso for the seniors than anyone else. Playing their final game at the Rose Bowl will be emotional and coming out with a win to ride off into the sunset with is going to make it that much sweeter.
