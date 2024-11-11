All Bruins

Star Bruin LB Recognized as One of Best Week 11 Performers

UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger was honored as one of the nation's best from Week 11 of college football.

Aidan Champion

Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and teammates celebrate after an interception in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and teammates celebrate after an interception in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Carson Schwesinger continues to be on a tear this year and is starting to receive recognition as one of the nation's best linebackers.

In UCLA's Homecoming win over Iowa on Friday, the redshirt junior linebacker recorded seven tackles and two critical interceptions.

For his standout performance, Schwesinger was named to Pro Football Focus' Gordon McGuinness' national team of the week.

The honorees are as follow:

QB: East Carolina's Katin Houser

HB: Boise State's Ashton Jeanty

WR: Ball State's Justin Bowick

WR: Iowa State's Jaylin Noel

TE: Clemson's Oronde Gadsden II

Flex: Louisiana Tech WR Tru Edwards

LT: Georgia Tech's Corey Robinson II

LG: Liberty's Jordan White

C: Iowa's Logan Jones

RG: Ohio's Christophe Atkinson

RT: Iowa's Gennings Dunker

Edge: Ohio State's JT Tuimoloau

Edge: Penn State's Abdul Carter

Interior DL: Ole Miss' Zxavian Harris

Interior DL: Boston College's Cam Horsley

LB: UCLA's Carson Schwesinger

LB: Penn State's Kobe King

CB: Memphis' Davion Ross

CB: Jacksonville State's Geimere Latimer

S: Ohio State's Lathan Ransom

S: Northern Illinois' Santana Banner

Flex: Kansas cornerback Mello Dotson

While Schwesinger led the way for his unit, he credit the whole group for its ability to shut down a very strong Iowa offense.

I think that’s a shoutout to the whole defense and the coaching staff that put together a great game plan going into this week," Schwesinger said postgame. "I think we went into this week knowing it was going to be a challenge and we were ready for it.

Schwesinger was also named to McGuinness' Big Ten team of the week. That group also included UCLA running back T.J. Harden and wide receiver Logan Loya.

