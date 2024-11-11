Star Bruin LB Recognized as One of Best Week 11 Performers
Carson Schwesinger continues to be on a tear this year and is starting to receive recognition as one of the nation's best linebackers.
In UCLA's Homecoming win over Iowa on Friday, the redshirt junior linebacker recorded seven tackles and two critical interceptions.
For his standout performance, Schwesinger was named to Pro Football Focus' Gordon McGuinness' national team of the week.
The honorees are as follow:
QB: East Carolina's Katin Houser
HB: Boise State's Ashton Jeanty
WR: Ball State's Justin Bowick
WR: Iowa State's Jaylin Noel
TE: Clemson's Oronde Gadsden II
Flex: Louisiana Tech WR Tru Edwards
LT: Georgia Tech's Corey Robinson II
LG: Liberty's Jordan White
C: Iowa's Logan Jones
RG: Ohio's Christophe Atkinson
RT: Iowa's Gennings Dunker
Edge: Ohio State's JT Tuimoloau
Edge: Penn State's Abdul Carter
Interior DL: Ole Miss' Zxavian Harris
Interior DL: Boston College's Cam Horsley
LB: UCLA's Carson Schwesinger
LB: Penn State's Kobe King
CB: Memphis' Davion Ross
CB: Jacksonville State's Geimere Latimer
S: Ohio State's Lathan Ransom
S: Northern Illinois' Santana Banner
Flex: Kansas cornerback Mello Dotson
While Schwesinger led the way for his unit, he credit the whole group for its ability to shut down a very strong Iowa offense.
“I think that’s a shoutout to the whole defense and the coaching staff that put together a great game plan going into this week," Schwesinger said postgame. "I think we went into this week knowing it was going to be a challenge and we were ready for it.
Schwesinger was also named to McGuinness' Big Ten team of the week. That group also included UCLA running back T.J. Harden and wide receiver Logan Loya.
