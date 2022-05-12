Tennessee Titans Sign Kyle Philips, Other NFL Draft Picks to Contracts

With rookie minicamps right around the corner, the Bruins' top wideout from the past three years has put pen to paper.

Former UCLA football wide receiver Kyle Philips agreed to a contract with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday. Philips becomes the second Bruin selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to sign with his new team, joining Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Sean Rhyan.

The Titans also signed three other draft picks Thursday afternoon – running back Hassan Haskins, defensive back Theo Jackson and linebacker Chance Campbell. Tennessee has yet to sign first-round receiver Treylon Burks, second-round cornerback Roger McCreary, third-round offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere, third-round quarterback Malik Willis or fourth-round tight end Chig Okonkwo.

While the terms of Philips' contract were not released by the team, Over the Cap is reporting that his deal is for four years, $4.03 million with a $705K base salary in 2022.

Philips will be participating in the Titans' rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday. Players are not required to sign in order to take part in the practices, so Burks, Willis and the rest of Tennessee's selections will presumably be available as well.

The Titans selected Philips with the No. 163 overall pick of the NFL Draft back on April 30. The fifth-rounder was one of Pro Football Focus' selections for Day 3 rookies most likely to produce in year one, as Philips enters a Tennessee receiving corps that is losing both AJ Brown and Julio Jones.

Arriving in Westwood from San Marcos High School (CA) in 2018, Philips redshirted his freshman year. Philips then became the Bruins' No. 1 receiver in 2019, racking up 681 yards and five touchdowns on 60 catches in addition to a punt return touchdown.

Philips continued to solidify his place among the conference's top pass catchers in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, recording 370 yards and two touchdowns on 38 catches en route to an All-Pac-12 honorable mention. In 2021, Philips ascended to the All-Pac-12 First Team by going for 739 yards and 10 touchdowns on 59 grabs, plus another punt return score.

The receiver worked his way up to No. 4 on UCLA's all-time receptions list with 163, No. 8 on the touchdowns list with 17 and No. 17 on the receiving yards list with 1,790 yards. After one of the most productive careers in program history, Philips showed out at the East-West Shrine Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine.

Philips is in a position to get plenty of reps early on, depending on how he looks in rookie minicamps and OTAs. Former Los Angeles Rams receiver Robert Woods was the Titans' biggest free agent addition at the position, but he is still recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in November.

And with All-Pro running back Derrick Henry being the focal point of Tennessee's offense, Philips is also a plus-blocker for someone his size. Wide receiver Chester Rogers handled all 30 of the Titans' punt returns in 2021, but he is still a free agent, leaving the door open for Philips to fill that role for his new team as well.

Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich, Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia, Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake and Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown are the four remaining drafted UCLA alumni who have yet to sign contracts on the eve of rookie minicamps.

Philips, who wore No. 2 with UCLA, will wear No. 18 with Tennessee.

