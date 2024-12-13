Three Bruin Seniors Accept Invites To East-West Shrine Bowl
The UCLA Bruins had multiple veteran players that impressed this year, but three seniors have earned the right to put their talents in front of NFL scouts this January.
Senior defensive lineman Jay Toia, linebacker Kain Medrano, and tight end Moliki Matavao have accepted their invitations to play a little extra football this year as he will be featured in the 100th East-West Shrine Bowl.
All three seniors had sensational years with Toia commanding the defensive front for the Bruins while Medrano was the heart and soul at the linebacker position, and Matavao being the team's leading receiver.
Toia finished the year with 25 tackles and one sack, spending much of his time on the field in opposing backfields, making play after play.
Medrano totaled 72 tackles with 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception. Both were captains for Coach DeShaun Foster's defense.
Matavao was the best receiver on the Bruins this year without a doubt. He led the team in receiving yards (506) and receptions (41) with two touchdown receptions. He has a very strong chance to surprise some NFL folks to either be drafted late or signed as an undrafted free agent.
The East-West Shrine Bowl is essentially a college football all-star game, featuring many of the nation's top senior players that will be able to show their skills in front of NFL scouts and executives that will come to evaluate a large majority of the talent.
This game is an incredible opportunity for all three guys to flex their skills and raise some eyebrows from NFL franchises. Many current and former NFL players have taken place in this game by the likes of Tom Brady, Walter Payton, John Elway, Brock Purdy, Isiah Pacheco and Zay Flowers.
The all-star bowl game gets its name from Shriners Children's, a healthy care system that provides specialty care to young children with orthopedic conditions. The game brings awareness to the work that Shriners is able to do for young people that are struggling with serious health conditions.
The three Bruins will represent the West team as they hail from a university on the western side of the country. They will take the field alongside many of their fellow West Coast athletes on Thursday, Jan. 30th, 2025, at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.
If any of the three seniors are able to make the most of the snaps they receive in a game that will feature several different players at their positions, they may be able to stir some conversations with NFL teams and manufacture a few tryouts before the NFL Combine at the end of February.
