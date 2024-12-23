Transfer DB to Play Under Father at UCLA
UCLA secondary coach Demetrice Martin is adding a familiar face to his unit.
On Sunday, Martin's son, Cole Martin, announced on social media that he has committed to the Bruins.
Cole was previously a cornerback for Arizona State, where he played one season after transferring from Oregon, where had played under his father for a year.
Cole played in just two games this past season, recording a mere four tackles and a pass defensed.
During his lone season at Oregon, Cole appeared in all 14 games, posting 21 tackles, a pass defensed and an interception.
Cole was a four-star recruit from Arizona. He was ranked the No. 4 class of 2023 recruit in the state and the No. 28 cornerback in the class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Aside from Oregon, Cole had also received offers from Cal, Louisville, Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Arizona State, Arkansas, Duke, Florida, Florida State and Georgia, among others.
Cole grew up in Pasadena, which is also where his father grew up, so his move to UCLA will serve as a homecoming.
Demetrice recently joined the UCLA coaching staff after spending one season coaching cornerbacks at his alma mater, Michigan State. He had been a four-year letterwinner as a Spartan. In 1994, he was named to the All-Big Ten First Team.
Demetrice would spend a year on the St. Louis Rams' practice squad, a year in NFL Europe and two years in the Arena Football league.
He had coached defensive backs for the Bruins from 2012 to 2017 and also served as the team's assistant head coach from 2014 to 2017.
Following his first stint with the Bruins, Demetrice would serve as cornerbacks coach at Arizona for two years. He then took on the same role at Colorado. He held that position for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Demetrice was then the cornerbacks coach and passing game coordinator at Oregon.
Cole is UCLA's second transfer commit of the day and 13th of the winter edition of the transfer portal.
The Bruins have done a solid job of restocking their secondary, now standing at six transfer defensive back commits.
