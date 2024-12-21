UCLA 2025 Signee Receives Tremendous Honor
UCLA's 2025 signing class will be an important one in Coach DeShaujn Foster's endeavor to bring his program back to prominence.
While the class features players from all over the country, it includes some of this year's best high school football players in the state.
With the 2024 season having recently wrapped up for California high school football, the state's top standouts having been receiving recognition for their respective campaigns.
One of those was UCLA 2025 signee Lucien Holland, a defensive lineman from Inglewood High School. Holland was named the Daily Breeze All-Area Defensive Player of the Year for the 2024 season. He, of course, also made the Daily Breeze All-Area First Team.
Holland helped lead Inglewood to a 10-1 record, its only loss having been against Santa Margarita, which featured UCLA 2026 target Trent Mosley and UCLA 2026 commit Jonah Smith, in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division I playoffs.
Per Daily Breeze, Holland posted 53 tackles, 20 for loss, 14.5 sacks and 24 quarterback hurries this season.
Holland is one of 18 players from the class of 2025 to have signed with the Bruins.
Coach Foster was very pleased with the haul of 2025 prospects he was able to bring in on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day.
"First signing day went great," Foster said that day. "Really love the class that I have. Lot of players from around the country -- I got 11 California kids, one Arizona, one Hawaii, one kid from Illinois, one [New] Jersey, one Texas and one Washington. So, just fired up about guys that want to be Bruins and excited to see what the future holds for these kids. But it's been a real roller coaster ride today and that's what recruiting is. This has also been just a fun, just a fun day of everything that's been going on."
Holland's senior season was just one of the many testaments to the 2025 signees Foster and his program were able to bring in.
The future should be bright for Holland, who will move on to the collegiate level riding the high of an outstanding final high school season.
