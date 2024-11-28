UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Basketball Recap, Football Opponent Preview
The UCLA Bruins have one season just beginning as another ends this week. The men's basketball team just earned their fifth straight win while the football squad prepared for their final game of the season at the Rose Bowl.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh recaps the men's basketball win over Southern Utah on Tuesday night and takes a look at the football team's upcoming opponent's offense from Fresno State.
The Bruins earned another dominant win at home earlier this week as they took down the Thunderbirds by a score of 88-43. All six of the Bruins wins this year have come by 30 or more points. They are destroying the teams that they are supposed to beat and are executing very well.
Senior transfer guard Lazar Stefanovic went off for a season-high in the win, scoring 19 points on 8-12 shooting and 3-3 from three-point range. He added five rebounds to his stat line. It marks the second time that Stefanovic has scored in double figures this season.
The Bruins will tip off Big Ten play at home next Tuesday as they host the Washington Huskies (4-1) at Pauley Pavilion. The matchup features two teams in their first season in the new conference, but are familiar foes as previous members of the Pac-12.
On the football field, the Bruins are preparing for the final game of their season as they failed to have a shot at becoming bowl-eligible with their disappointing loss last week to arch-rival, USC. They will host Fresno State at the Rose Bowl to try and send their seniors out on a high note.
