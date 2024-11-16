UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Complete Recap of Bruins' Road Loss to Washington
The UCLA Bruins (4-6) were handled by the Washington Huskies (6-5) on Friday night, losing by a score of 31-19. The Bruins will need to win their final two games of the year against USC (4-5) and Fresno State (5-5) to become bowl-eligible.
Our latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast recaps the Bruins' tough loss on the road to the Huskies that snapped their three-game losing streak. There were multiple problems that arose for the Bruins as they were unable to stay in the game in the fourth quarter.
The Bruins never led in the ballgame and were unable to ever climb back and create the clutch score to take the lead. Red zone execution was a massive issue as the Bruins settled for multiple field goals when they needed touchdowns.
Senior quarterback Ethan Garbers had a solid game, throwing for 267 yards and two touchdowns, but he was sacked six times, which led to the low-scoring total. Garbers was scrambling and rushing throws on every drive, specifically inside enemy territory.
Another game of several penalties killed the offensive success for the Bruins. Nine flags for a total of 47 yards, including several false starts, made a comeback much more difficult by their own doing. They also rushed for just 52 yards, negatively responding after last week's 211-rushing-yard game.
The Bruins will regroup and look to the Crosstown Showdown against the Trojans at the Rose Bowl. A massive win over a struggling Trojans team would give the Bruins a legitimate chance to play extra football during the holidays.
