UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Rivalry Preparation, Player Comments
The UCLA Bruins (4-6) are in search of another win over their arch-rival USC on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.
They won last season and have taken two of the last three in this bitter matchup. For both sides, this game is the biggest of the year since neither has College Football Playoff aspirations.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Bruins on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh looks at a few storylines and keys to a Bruins win on Saturday night and mentions what a few players had to say earlier this week in preparation for the game.
You can watch the episode below:
Senior offensive lineman Josh Carlin will be playing in his sixth matchup against the Trojans and mentioned that it never gets less exciting. He has done a great job of mentoring the younger players and giving them some insight into what this game brings.
Senior linebacker Kain Medrano gave his thoughts on his experiences, entering his fourth and final rivalry game of his career. He is not a California native but has grown to own this matchup and all the emotions that come with it. He wants to win this one badly to finish out his collegiate career.
Senior quarterback Ethan Garbers spoke on the game as well. He is seeking to defeat the Trojans for back-to-back seasons, after he went toe-to-toe with No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, throwing for 155 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
The Bruins will require another marquee performance from their junior running back T.J. Harden, who had a career-high in last season's rivalry game. He earned his best rushing total of his career: 142 yards while rushing for one touchdown and catching another. If he has a similar game, the Bruins will win.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.