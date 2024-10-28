UCLA Football: Biggest Keys For Bruins to Defeat Nebraska
UCLA football is set to take on Nebraska next Saturday following a bye in Week 9 of the season. The Bruins come into the game after defeating Rutgers in Week 8 for their second victory of the season and first Big Ten win since joining the conference.
Can the Bruins win back-to-back games for the first time this season? Does UCLA have a chance at upsetting Nebraska on the road?
Here are three keys for UCLA to have a shot at defeating Nebraska:
Offense Must Build Off Their Momentum
The Bruins offense has played significantly better in each of UCLA's last two games, particularly in their win over Rutgers.
Against Rutgers, the Bruins set season-highs in yards and points, while quarterback Ethan Garbers played the best game of his career.
Garbers scored five touchdowns against Rutgers. He completed 32 of 38 passes for 383 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for a 49-yard touchdown. The Bruins finally looked like the offense that could consistently drive down the field, produce explosive plays, and rely on their abundant group of weapons.
Defense Should Force Turnovers
The Bruins have won just two games this season, and in each of those games, they did not lose the turnover battle. The Bruins struggled with turnovers in each of their first six games, costing the team victories. As much of a football cliché as it is, holding onto the football will be important for UCLA.
Along with protecting the football, the Bruins will improve their chances of winning by forcing turnovers. Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola is a promising young signal caller, but he is still a freshman. Raiola will still often make mistakes, and UCLA must capitalize for a better chance at winning.
Play Well For All 60 Minutes
One of the challenges for UCLA through the first seven games of the season was playing a complete game. The Bruins would play well during one half, but struggle to put together a full 60 minutes. This was a theme for the team for much of the season and something the team acknowledged they needed to prove.
Against Hawaii in Week 1, the Bruins played great in the second half for the win. In Week 4 against LSU and Week 7 against Minnesota, the Bruins looked like they could have challenged for a win in the first half, but fell off in the second half of the game.
The Bruins played well in both halves for the first time this season against Rutgers, leading to their victory.
