UCLA Football: How to Watch, Predictions, and More for Bruins vs Nebraska
The UCLA Bruins are riding a massive high, winning their first game in the Big Ten Conference against Rutgers, 35-32. This is largely thanks to an incredible performance from quarterback Ethan Garbers, who played the best game of his career so far.
Now, fully rested after a bye week, UCLA is looking to continue that momentum as they head on the road to battle the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a team who just narrowly lost to Ohio State, the No. 4 ranked team in the nation.
Needless to say, this is a huge game for both teams. Here's everything you need to know about this highly-anticipated matchup.
How to Watch
The UCLA Bruins and Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to face off on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. PT. The game will take place at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. The game will be shown on the Big Ten Network.
Predictions
Currently, Nebraska is seen as the favorite, with FanDuel Sportsbook listing the cornhuskers as a 7.5 point favorite at the time of writing. Given that they have a much better record than UCLA, 5-3 compared to 2-5, this is fairly understandable.
That being said, the Bruins are hungry and have just gotten players back from injury during their bye week. Nebraska is going to have much more of a fight than they bargained for.
For UCLA, this is largely going to come down to how well Garbers leads this team. Against Rutgers, the starting quarterback recorded 32 completions for 383 passing yards and four passing touchdowns as well as 48 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.
While this was impressive, it's far off from how he's performed the rest of the season. Across six games, Garbers made 124 completions for 1,484 yards and eight touchdowns. What remains concerning is that he leads the conference with nine interceptions.
Nebraska has a much tougher defense than Rutgers, so Garbers is going to have a tougher time getting the ball out. Still, I expect the Bruins to come out on top but just barely.
UCLA Bruins 27 - Nebraska Cornhuskers 24
More
UCLA Bruins safety Bryan Addison also had a stellar game against Rutgers, recording five tackles, a pass deflection, and a key interception at the end of the game.
Nebraska quarterback Dulan Raiola has thrown for 1,731 yards, nine touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
Running back Tomarion Harden leads the Bruins in rushing, recording 180 yards and a single touchdown. He has also made 26 catches for 238 yards and a touchdown.
Two Nebraska running backs have rushed for more yards than Harde. Dante Dowdell has recorded 410 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Emmett Johnson has recorded 261 rushing yards and one touchdown.
