UCLA Football: Bruins RB Coach Offers Important Health Update on Fullback Anthony Adkins
UCLA Football is expected to utilize the fullback position in offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's offense this season. The position will likely be highlighted by returning fullback Anthony Adkins, who is coming off of an injury this spring.
Bruins running backs coach Marcus Thomas confirmed that Adkins is back from his injury, and has done well through fall camp so far.
"Anthony is 100 percent, he's back," Thomas told reporters Thursday. "Right now he is the guy, he has done well, he has practiced with great intent, practiced hard, taken on that role, taken on a lot of ownership."
Adkins is coming off his first season with UCLA in 2023 when he was the team's fourth-leading rusher behind running backs Carson Steele, T.J. Harden, and quarterback Colin Schlee. Steele has since gone on to the NFL, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Harden is expected to be the team's lead back this season.
Adkins finished his first campaign in Westwood with 30 carries for 178 yards and one touchdown at an average of 5.9 yards per carry. He saw carries in five games during the season, and had his best game on Sep. 16 when he rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries as he led the team in rushing that day.
Prior to transferring to UCLA, Adkins played football at Army West Point. Adkins rushed for 693 yards and 10 touchdowns over three seasons at Army, highlighted by a 355-yard, five-touchdown performance in 2021. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound fullback did not play in 2022 and went to UCLA after.
Along with Adkins, the Bruins have two new fullbacks. They brought in San Diego State transfer Leo Kemp, who caught two passes for 13 yards and one touchdown in his lone season with the Aztecs. The 5-foot-11 Kemp hails from Paso Robles, California.
The Bruins additionally have Peter Bario, who is entering his second year at UCLA. Bario made the switch from defensive line to fullback. He previously starred at defensive line in high school, compiling 130 tackles, seven forced fumbles, and 41 tackles for loss at Campbell Hall School