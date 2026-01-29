Social Media Reacts To First Close Game In A While
The Bruins have recently moved up in the ranking to become the #2 team in the nation, and with the upgrade in status came one of their first challengning games of the season.
It was against the Illinois Fighting Illini, and the game got close in ways that UCLA fans have not seen much this year, so social media had a lot to see and say.
A Closer Game Than Normal: The First Quarter
The first quarter went well from an offensive standing point, but for the standards that Bruins fans have for their team it could have been much better.
Even though the team was up 7, 23-16, social media saw something off about the team, especially when some issues arose surrounding Lauren Betts who was already in foul trouble after just the first quarter.
However, they were not the only team to be struggling with foul trouble, and for the rest of the game both UCLA and Illinois needed to tread carefully.
A Closer Game Than Normal: The Second Quarter
The Bruins continued to outscore the Fighting Illini despite having their star Betts in foul trouble, getting ahead by another 7 to be up 45-31 going into halftime.
Because of Betts' absence the bench really had to step up, and they did in the quarter which fans were quick to notice and point out.
A Closer Game Than Normal: The Third Quarter
The third quarter was when things got scary for UCLA as their players started to get tired and play basketball that is not up to Cori Close's standards.
The 14 point lead quickly began to diminish, to young Illinois players no less, and before anybody could bat an eye the game was back within five points.
Such rough play was almost seen as a joke by social media who knows that they can play better, but they also did not want to give them the time of day to improve; there needed to be a bounce-back and it needed to come right away.
A Closer Game Than Normal: The Fourth Quarter
Luckily for the Bruins they were able to get back on track and finish out the game for another win, coming out on top with a final score of 80-67.
The win was still a good win to have, shaky at some parts but that was seen as a good thing, because it meant that when UCLA was shaken they could get right back up and into the fight again.
