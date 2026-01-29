Social Media Reacts To First Close Game In A While

The Bruins have recently moved up in the ranking to become the #2 team in the nation, and with the upgrade in status came one of their first challengning games of the season.

It was against the Illinois Fighting Illini, and the game got close in ways that UCLA fans have not seen much this year, so social media had a lot to see and say.

A Closer Game Than Normal: The First Quarter

The first quarter went well from an offensive standing point, but for the standards that Bruins fans have for their team it could have been much better.

Even though the team was up 7, 23-16, social media saw something off about the team, especially when some issues arose surrounding Lauren Betts who was already in foul trouble after just the first quarter.

However, they were not the only team to be struggling with foul trouble, and for the rest of the game both UCLA and Illinois needed to tread carefully.

#UCLA center Lauren Betts in foul trouble with a personal foul and a technical foul — Laura Mendes (@lauram0131) January 29, 2026

yeah def not coming in until the second half, let’s see what ucla looks like without her — a (@Haveagoodday237) January 29, 2026

A Closer Game Than Normal: The Second Quarter

The Bruins continued to outscore the Fighting Illini despite having their star Betts in foul trouble, getting ahead by another 7 to be up 45-31 going into halftime.

Because of Betts' absence the bench really had to step up, and they did in the quarter which fans were quick to notice and point out.

UCLA's bench is the only reason they lead Illinois at half. Sienna and Dugali coming up big. — #FromAnywhere Shark 🏀 (@sharkiowa) January 29, 2026

A Closer Game Than Normal: The Third Quarter

The third quarter was when things got scary for UCLA as their players started to get tired and play basketball that is not up to Cori Close's standards.

The 14 point lead quickly began to diminish, to young Illinois players no less, and before anybody could bat an eye the game was back within five points.

Such rough play was almost seen as a joke by social media who knows that they can play better, but they also did not want to give them the time of day to improve; there needed to be a bounce-back and it needed to come right away.

Be serious UCLA lol — Andrea!!! (@Boredy_Mcbored) January 29, 2026

UCLA was favored by 23.5 and was up 16 in the first half.



If they lose this game… — UCLA Football Countdown (@CountdownUCLA) January 29, 2026

A Closer Game Than Normal: The Fourth Quarter

Luckily for the Bruins they were able to get back on track and finish out the game for another win, coming out on top with a final score of 80-67.

The win was still a good win to have, shaky at some parts but that was seen as a good thing, because it meant that when UCLA was shaken they could get right back up and into the fight again.

No. 2 UCLA pulls away to an 80-67 win over Illinois.



The #Illini cut it to single digits in the second half, but the Bruins showed why they’re one of the nations best.



Cearah Parchment was awesome with 26 points, but Illinois falls to 15-6 on the season pic.twitter.com/WJOx7GrW3g — Tristan Thomas (@TristanThomasTV) January 29, 2026

UCLA takes care of business, 80-67, in a game that was closer than the final score suggests. https://t.co/C4MeUULSbo — Ira Gorawara (@IraGorawara) January 29, 2026

