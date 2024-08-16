UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster Explains Huge Advantage Eric Bieniemy Brings to Bruins
UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster gave high praise to new Bruins offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in an interview on NFL Players Second Acts.
Bieniemy has 23 years of coaching experience at both the collegiate and professional levels. He was a running backs coach for the Blue and Gold from 2003-05.
Bieniemy is mostly known for his time coaching the Kansas City Chiefs where he won two Super Bowls as the offensive coordinator. He also competed in a Super Bowl as a player for the San Diego Chargers.
Bieniemy played at the University of Colorado in college where he won a national championship. Most recently, Bieniemy spent the 2023 season coaching the Washington Commanders.
All in all, he is overly qualified for the position.
"Being a first-time head coach, I shouldn't have to micro-manage my offensive coordinator," Foster said. "Hiring Eric Bieniemy, I know I'm not going to have to do that. That's somebody that can command the room, the players are going to play for him, they're going to respect him. He's proven in the NFL and there's nothing more than having a guy that's played where you want to get to also was coaching there just recently."
Bieniemy is just another reminder that it is a new era of football for the Bruins. The 2024 season will be UCLA's first year in the Big Ten Conference.
As the Bruins face a big test this season, it pays off to have somebody with such a high football IQ.
In the beginning of August, Bieniemy spoke on his goals for the UCLA offense.
"It's been good. First three days. Guys are putting in some solid work," Bienemy told reporters at the beginning of the month. "The biggest thing we want to accomplish first and foremost, we have to grow together as an offensive unit. On top of that, we are still in the evaluation process to see who can bring what to the table."
There are several starting positions up for grabs including running back and tight end. Up until recently, there had been an ongoing quarterback competition until Ethan Garbers secured the starting spot.
Bieniemy will use Garbers as the starting point for a complex style offense that mirrors schemes the offensive coordinator used at the NFL level.
The Bruins start their season on Aug 31. against Hawaii and it'll mark the beginning of a new epoch in UCLA football.